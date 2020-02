Weinstein trial witness says he assaulted her, trapped her in a bathroom

NEW YORK - A woman testified at Harvey Weinstein 's rape trial on Wednesday that the film producer trapped her in a hotel bathroom in 2013 and masturbated in front of her while groping her breasts, and told her: "This is what all the actresses do to make it."





Lauren Young, a 30-year-old model and actress, is the last of six accusers who were scheduled to testify against Weinstein, a once-powerful Hollywood figure, in a Manhattan courtroom.





Young's claims are not part of the criminal charges against Weinstein. She is among three women who prosecutors are calling to bolster their case against the former movie producer.





Young is also one of two accusers in a sexual assault case brought against Weinstein in Los Angeles.





In the New York case, Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to raping aspiring actress Jessica Mann and to sexually assaulting another woman, former production assistant Mimi Haleyi. Since 2017, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.





Weinstein, who produced films including “The English Patient” and “Shakespeare in Love,” has denied the allegations and said any sexual encounters were consensual. The trial is widely seen as a milestone in the #MeToo movement in which women have accused powerful men in business, entertainment, media and politics of sexual misconduct.





Young told jurors that she met Weinstein in 2012 at an Oscars dinner, where she also became friendly with actress Claudia Salinas.





Young said Salinas invited her to a meeting with Weinstein in the lobby of a Beverly Hills hotel in February 2013, where she hoped to pitch a script she was working on. At the meeting, Weinstein suggested she appear on the reality television show "America’s Next Top Model," which did not interest her.





Then, Young testified, Weinstein said he had to go up to his hotel suite to prepare to receive an award with director Quentin Tarantino and asked the two women to accompany him.





Weinstein led Young through a bedroom in the suite to a bathroom, at which point Salinas closed the door behind her. Young testified. She said Weinstein turned on the shower and began to undress.





"I felt so trapped and I was in shock,” Young said. “I just couldn’t believe what was happening.”





Young said Weinstein stood between her and the door and told her, “We’re just going to have a talk here.” He unzipped her dress, pulled it down and began touching her breast with one hand while masturbating, as Young repeatedly told him no, she testified.





She said Weinstein told her, “This is what all the actresses do to make it.”





She said he did not let go of her until he ejaculated, at which point he left the bathroom while Young stayed behind “in shock.”





During her testimony, prosecutors asked about Weinstein 's genitals.





"It looked like it had been cut and sewn back on," Young said of his penis. "Not a normal-looking scar from circumcision. Something didn’t look normal."





On Tuesday, jurors were shown naked photos of Weinstein. Prosecutors did not say why the photographs were introduced or how many were presented. Weinstein's attorney, Donna Rotunno, said in an email on Tuesday evening that the photos were shown to shame Weinstein.