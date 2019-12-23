The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Benny Gantz: It's better if the Court is not involved in Netanyahu's case

Gantz reportedly has two reasons for not wanting the Court to decide against Netanyahu, one political and one national.

By MAARIV ONLINE  
DECEMBER 24, 2019 02:54
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz at a faction meeting at the Knesset, November 18, 2019 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/REUTERS)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz at a faction meeting at the Knesset, November 18, 2019
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/REUTERS)
Channel 12 published a private conversation in which Blue and White head Benny Gantz told his advisers he prefers that the High Court not decide that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cannot form a government.
Gantz reportedly has two reasons for not wanting the Court to decide against Netanyahu. The first being that he is concerned with the public's lack of faith in the judicial system. The second is that Blue and White is doing well with the status quo and he fears that a decision against Netanyahu will strengthen the feeling among right-wing voters that they are being persecuted and will, therefore, hurt Blue and White in the upcoming election.
Earlier today, MK Ofer Shelah expressed a similar position: "The court will make a good decision, but it would be far better for me if it did not disqualify Netanyahu for forming a government. A prime minister with an indictment against him is disqualified by the public, and we will not sit with him. But it is better for the public to disqualify him, rather than the Court."


