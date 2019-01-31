Gallant: Gantz's speech did not reflect his stances

Collage of Benny Gantz unveiling his party platform and Yoav Gallant speaking at the annual JPost conference..
Likud MK Yoav Gallant said that he believes former IDF chief of staff Benny Gantz's Tuesday evening speech does not reflect his stances, according to an Army Radio interview with Gallant on Thursday morning.
"Benny Gantz is a pleasant man," the former Kulanu member added. "There are also good things that Benny Gantz said, and I think that they should be emphasized - for example, security is done in actions and not words - we destroyed 20 tunnels in the south, we opened Operation Northern Shield, we brought the Iranian nuclear documents... Those are deeds."
Gallant further explained that "the Likud is the only response to Benny Gantz and to what the left represents."
The MK, who is planning on running in the upcoming Likud primaries
, said that he is expecting positive results. He explained that the Likud see him "as a security guard for them and a leader in the matter."
"I hope to see this in the primaries," he added. "Yitzhak Shamir once said, 'Never give yourself an ultimatum.' I am adopting this saying."
