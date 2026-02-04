A Livingston, New Jersey, police officer has filed a lawsuit against the township, claiming he was punished after reporting other officers for making antisemitic remarks.

Officer Christopher Wagner, who has been with the Livingston Police Department since 2005, claims that several officers have repeatedly made discriminatory remarks and jokes about Jewish people, according to court documents.

During pro-Palestine and pro-Israel demonstrations in the township in 2025, some officers would comment to Wagner, “Your people are out there,” referring to demonstrators backing Israel, states the lawsuit, filed in Essex County on Jan. 30.

'Hebrew 500'

When officers were assigned to monitor traffic outside a local temple, some referred to the assignment as the “Hebrew 500,” a reference to the Daytona 500 speedway, the suit alleges.

One officer, who was not Jewish, often referred to himself as “a cheap Jew” in front of Wagner and others, the suit says.

On Nov. 25, 2025, Wagner says he found a book titled “The Jew” on top of his locker, which he reported to a sergeant.

The alleged discriminatory comments and harassing behaviors were also reported to township officials and managers, “who took no action in response,” the lawsuit says.

Livingston township and police officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit.

Wagner was not the only Livingston officer to file a lawsuit against the department.

Another police officer also filed a discrimination lawsuit against the township in 2023, according to court documents.

When that case was filed, internal affairs required Wagner to speak with them regarding his knowledge of allegations contained in the complaint.

Claims: I was denied a promotion to sergeant

When Wagner supported the claims made by the officer who filed the lawsuit, his supervisors allegedly began retaliating against him.

In one incident, an 18‑year‑old drug dealer complained to Wagner’s supervisors about his demeanor. Despite his sergeant finding the complaint had no merit, internal affairs opened an investigation the next day, the lawsuit states.

Months later, Wagner was served with disciplinary charges seeking a two-day unpaid suspension, according to the suit. Those charges remain pending, the suit says.

In addition, Wagner claims he was denied a promotion to sergeant, even though he performed well on the written test, according to the suit.

Township officials, “with retaliatory and discriminatory intent, have not promoted plaintiff to sergeant despite his qualifications for that rank,” the suit says.

The lawsuit says officers who didn’t file complaints or take similar protected actions were promoted.

The suit also claims that Wagner was denied an assignment to the department’s traffic unit, which went instead to officers with fewer qualifications.