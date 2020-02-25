How many Israelis are eligible to vote in the upcoming elections?

Israel is about to hold its third Knesset elections in under a year, on March 2. Israel's population of 8.5 million is gearing up, and, of those, 5.9 million are eligible to vote according to Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics. Since the last elections, just held in September 2019 the number of eligible voters aged 18 and up, has risen by 1.1%, a whopping 62,000, according to the study published just in time for the upcoming elections by CBS.The Arab percentage among the Israeli population is 21%. However, the number of eligible voters among the Arab population is 17%. This is because of the large number of children and teenagers under the age of 18. Something known as 'age structure', or the proportion of population with different ages, affects the percentage of eligible voters among the various population groups.
The number of eligible young voters between the ages of 18 and 24 is set at 13%, whereas the number of eligible voters between the ages of 25 and 39 is higher at 29%. The percentage of eligible voters between 40 and 59 is 32%, and 26% are aged 60 and up.These estimates do not include citizens aged of 18 and up that aren't registered to vote because they're not in the population registry.
This mainly refers to citizens of East Jerusalem, and the Druze from the Golan Heights. It also doesn't include Israeli citizens that are eligible to vote residing long term in foreign countries.
Voter turnout in the Arab sector rose by 10 percentage points from the April 2019 to the September 2019 elections, the Israel Democracy Institute noted in a research report analyzing voter behavior in the past two elections.
According to the Central Commission for Elections, the number of registered eligible voters is 5.6 million people.Zev Stub contributed to this article