The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

How many Israelis are eligible to vote in the upcoming elections?

Since the last elections, held in September 2019 the number of eligible voters aged 18 and up, has risen by 1.1%, a whopping 62,000.

By CELIA JEAN  
FEBRUARY 25, 2020 21:05
‘ISRAEL’S INABILITY to form a government, after two consecutive elections, appears to be related to this paradigmatic shift in politics.’ (photo credit: REUTERS)
‘ISRAEL’S INABILITY to form a government, after two consecutive elections, appears to be related to this paradigmatic shift in politics.’
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Israel is about to hold its third Knesset elections in under a year, on March 2. Israel's population of 8.5 million is gearing up, and, of those, 5.9 million are eligible to vote according to Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics. 
Since the last elections, just held in September 2019 the number of eligible voters aged 18 and up, has risen by 1.1%, a whopping 62,000, according to the study published just in time for the upcoming elections by CBS.
The Arab percentage among the Israeli population is 21%. However, the number of eligible voters among the Arab population is 17%. This is because of the large number of children and teenagers under the age of 18. Something known as 'age structure', or the proportion of population with different ages, affects the percentage of eligible voters among the various population groups. 
Voter turnout in the Arab sector rose by 10 percentage points from the April 2019 to the September 2019 elections, the Israel Democracy Institute noted in a research report analyzing voter behavior in the past two elections.

The number of eligible young voters between the ages of 18 and 24 is set at 13%, whereas the number of eligible voters between the ages of 25 and 39 is higher at 29%. The percentage of eligible voters between 40 and 59 is 32%, and 26% are aged 60 and up.
These estimates do not include citizens aged of 18 and up that aren't registered to vote because they're not in the population registry.
This mainly refers to citizens of East Jerusalem, and the Druze from the Golan Heights. It also doesn't include Israeli citizens that are eligible to vote residing long term in foreign countries
According to the Central Commission for Elections, the number of registered eligible voters is 5.6 million people.
Zev Stub contributed to this article


Tags Elections Elections 2020 Central Bureau of Statistics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The ugly antisemitism at the Aalst carnival By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ksenia Svetlova A new type of peace in the Middle East By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Jeff Barak Benny Gantz's missed opportunities By JEFF BARAK
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal calendar, week of March 17 By DAVID BRINN
Susan Hattis Rolef Where to go after Israel's third election in a year next week? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
3 Iran’s government and media lied about coronavirus outbreak, riots erupt
Iranian couple wearing protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran
4 Five dead, 150 infected as Italy fights coronavirus outbreak
Tourists wearing protective masks travel on a gondola in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2020.
5 Coronavirus spreads to people worldwide: Interactive map
A passenger wearing a mask walks at the Shanghai railway station in China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, February 9, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by