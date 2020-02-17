Israeli delegations abroad prepare to start voting in Knesset elections

The first votes in the 2020 Knesset election are set to be cast on Tuesday at Israel’s embassies and consulates around the world.Israeli diplomats and other state workers abroad, along with representatives of the national institutions – Jewish Agency, World Zionist Organization and the Jewish National Fund – and their families, a total of 5,200 people, are eligible to vote in 96 locations. The first polling place will open in Wellington, New Zealand, on Tuesday night, Israel time. Two hours later, voting will take place in the Israeli Embassy in Canberra, Australia.The last votes abroad will take place in the consulates in San Francisco and Los Angeles on Thursday morning, Israel time.The polling place with the most eligible voters is in New York, where 812 Israelis can vote.Each voting location will have its own local election committee led by the Israeli consul. The Foreign Ministry will have a situation room to oversee the election process.