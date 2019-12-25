The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Lapid tells right-wing voters to trust Blue and White on security issues

‘We won’t bring back Oslo, do another disengagement, or stop fighting Iran,’ promised Blue and White senior leader.

By JEREMY SHARON  
DECEMBER 25, 2019 13:19
Yair Lapid at Maariv Conference on December 25, 2019.
Yair Lapid at Maariv Conference on December 25, 2019.
(photo credit: ALONI MOR)
Senior Blue and White leader Yair Lapid has appealed to right-wing voters to trust the party with Israel’s security, and emphasized that the polices of a government led by Blue and White on such issues would not depart from that of recent Likud-led governments.
“We will not bring back [the] Oslo [accords], there won’t be another disengagement, we will not stop fighting against Iran,” Lapid vowed in a speech at The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv conference on Wednesday.
“The only difference there will be is that there will be a government working for you.”
And Lapid also made a passionate plea for right-wing voters to put aside their entrenched, traditional voting patterns, saying that in order to get the country out of the “mud we are stuck in” they should entrust their vote to Blue and White who would treat their vote with reverence.
“If one time you chose a different voting slip we will will treat it with awesome respect,” continued Lapid.
He was perhaps channelling British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who said following his Conservative Party’s victories in traditional Labour constituencies in the recent UK general election that he was” humbled” such voters had put their trust in him and that he would “work night and day, flat out, to prove you right in voting for me.”
Lapid said that the voting slip was “an exchange slip” which voters could take back if they were dissatisfied with the product they receive.
“We will need to fulfil your conditions and our obligations to you. You are not our tool, we are your tool, we work for you,” he promised.
The Blue and White leader said that although the indictments against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were “a red line” that meant he could not continue running the country, the elections were not about that issue but rather about getting the country running again and “back on track.”
Said Lapid “The State of Israel is a project that is not being managed today. How long can we continue like this? The political system has lost its mind, there is no captain on the deck.”


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Likud Yair Lapid Boris Johnson Blue and White
