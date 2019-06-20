Liberman rules out narrow government

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman in the Knesset on May 29.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Yisrael Beytenu Leader Avigdor Liberman clarified his party's demands for joining the next coalition in an interview with Army Radio on Thursday, vowing that he would only join a unity government following the election.
Liberman said on Saturday that a "national emergency government" was needed, formed of Likud, Blue and White and Yisrael Beytenu, yet without the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) parties and the far-right Otzma Yehudit.
He took another step on Thursday, saying that he would not join in a narrow government. His statement meant that even if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the center-right block win the necessary 61 sits in the September 17 election, Liberman would not take his party into the coalition.
"We will only sit in a national unity government," Liberman said, "we will ask both large parties to promise to build a wide government. If we don't receive that commitment from either of them, we will not recommend anyone [to President Reuven Rivlin]."
Liberman accused Netanyahu of "surrendering to the haredim" and said that Blue and White Leaders Benny Gantz and Moshe Ya'alon have also been groveling to them.
"Netanyahu wants a government led by Jewish Law," Liberman said.
