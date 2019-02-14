Meretz backs incumbent MKs, Druze educator in first party primary

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Meretz Party members backed incumbent Members of Knesset and a Druze educator in the party’s first-ever primary on Thursday to lead the left-wing list's efforts together with leader Tamar Zandberg in the April 9 Knesset elections.



Twenty-three hopefuls ran in the primary which saw an impressive 83% of Meretz’s 21,000 members make their voices heard at the electronic ballot box. Recent polls have projected that the party will win between four and seven seats in the April election.

"This evening our mission is not simple," said Zandberg. "We have a battle for the future of the State of Israel on our hands. The citizens of Israel will decide whether we will head toward a reality of occupation, desperation and racism, or in a new and hope-inspiring direction."Among those aiming to secure election to the Knesset at the top of the party list in April after Zandberg will be MKs Ilan Gilon, Michal Rozin, Esawi Frej and, for the first time, renowned Druze school principal Ali Shalalha.Those fighting for the public's votes in April will do so with a strong mandate from party members, with the 83% voter turnout far exceeding the 58% turnout in the Likud primary and 56% in the Labor primary.Zandberg will lead list party into a Knesset election for the first time in April after she won Meretz's first leadership primary in March 2018, succeeding Zehava Gal-On, who concluded her six-year leadership of the party.Questions still remain regarding a potential union between Meretz and Avi Gabbay’s Labor, with the latter currently projected to receive between eight and ten seats in the Knesset.Earlier this week, approximately 100 left-wing activists from both parties met in Tel Aviv to discuss the possibility of running on a joint slate. The move was led by Young Labor chairman Tomer Pines and former Meretz MK and journalist Nitzan Horowitz.Parties across the political spectrum hoping to unite must do so by February 21, the deadline to submit party lists.

