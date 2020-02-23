Rising Arab voter turnout could help Blue and White – analysis

Voter turnout in the Arab sector rose by 10 percentage points between the April 2019 and September 2019 elections, the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) noted in a research report analyzing voter behavior in the past two elections.The report, written by a team of IDI researchers, noted that the Joint List, a coalition of the four largest Arab-majority parties, received 80% of the votes in Arab locales. It said that Blue and White is the only Jewish party that viable represents a viable option for Arab voters, after Meretz lost favor among Arab voters when it joined the Democratic Union. Total voter participation in the second elections in September rose to 69.7%, from 68.5% in the April elections, despite the “voter fatigue” that is frequently found in second elections in other countries. The rise was mainly attributed to higher Arab sector turnout, which rose to 59.2% from 49.2%. Voter turnout decreased in almost every other sector.In general, voter participation rates since 1999 are about 10% lower than those of earlier elections, which stood at about 80%, on average.
An analysis of eight cities considered Likud strongholds found that Likud lost about 40,000 votes in the second election in those cities, with most of those voters moving their support to Yisrael Beytenu (which gained about 30,000 votes) and Shas (which gained about 18,000 votes). National religious-Zionist parties in these cities gained about 6,000 votes, but it was suggested that most of those probably voted previously for Zehut (Moshe Feiglin's party), which did not run in September.In Tel Aviv, support for Blue and White surprisingly dropped significantly between the two elections, as it lost nearly 10,000 votes in September as compared with April. Meretz was the biggest gainer, followed by Yisrael Beytenu.
Likud lost about 10,000 votes in Jerusalem in the second election, and finished 5,000 votes behind United Torah Judaism in the capital. More than 75% of Jerusalem voters in the last election voted for Likud and ultra-Orthodox and religious parties.
The cities with the highest voter turnout in September were Elad (85.8%), Modiin Ilit (84.5%), and Beitar Ilit (82.7%). The lowest turnouts were recorded in Eilat (45.2%), Umm el-Fahm (51.3%), and Bat Yam (52%).
Regarding proposals to ramp-up voting participation, the IDI report recommended making it possible for people to vote where they live temporarily, rather than having to travel to a polling station in their permanent place of residence; and giving citizens residing abroad temporarily the right to vote. The IDI researchers do not believe that mandatory voting—as exists in 30 counties – is feasible mainly because of anticipated difficulties in enforcement.
