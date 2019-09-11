Shaked: Netanyahu will form govt. with left-wing, Gantz, if Yamina too small

Yamina party leader Ayelet Shaked said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is purposefully trying to weaken the right wing union and take its voters, and that if he succeeded he would establish a government with the Blue and White party instead of the right-wing.



“If we only have five or six seats then it is reasonable to assume that he’ll invite [Blue and White leader Benny] Gantz into his government,” Shaked said at the Maariv-Jerusalem Post conference in Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

The former justice minister said that the central question of the election was whether or not Netanyahu “will form a left-wing government with Gantz and [Labor-Gesher leader] Amir Peretz or with us and the right wing.”Shaked also called on right-wing voters who would naturally vote for the religious-Zionist parties which comprise the Yamina union to “not fall for [Netanyahu’s] bluff about [Likud] being the biggest party.”The Yamina leader was referencing the prime minister’s urgent calls on right wing voters to vote for Likud so that it will be the biggest party and therefore be given the first opportunity by the president to form a government.“Don’t fall for the bluff of the biggest party. It is the number of recommendations which each candidate gets which is important,” Shaked implored right wing voters.

