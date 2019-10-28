Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

10-year-old calls MDA and saves his father's life

Yarin, a 10-year-old from Ashkelon, called the MDA emergency hotline when his dad began showing symptoms of a heart attack.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 28, 2019 00:37
1 minute read.
A Magen David Adom ambulance [File]

A Magen David Adom ambulance [File]. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

On shabbat in early October, Gilad Marsa was home with his three children and began feeling pain and weakness. Yarin, his eldest son, saw his father falling ill and quickly called 101 - the Magen David Adom emergency hotline number. 

Yarin was able to tell the paramedics what was going on with his father's condition and an ambulance was arrived quickly at his house, right before Marsa collapsed from a heart attack. 

"We arrived at the apartment within minutes of Yarin calling 101," MDA paramedic Hillel Yonatan Kulodanko said.

"10-year-old Yarin signaled to us from the window of the house exactly where to go, waited for us at the entrance to the apartment and led us to the bedroom where his father lay, already unconscious.

We performed medical examinations, during which he collapsed and suffered cardiac arrest. We immediately began performing CPR, which includi electric shocks from the defibrillator."

"We performed prolonged CPR for about 10 minutes until Gilad's heart began beating again and he came back to life," said MDA paramedic Chaim Levin, "We sedated Gilad, hooked him up to a respirator and quickly evacuated him to Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon in serious but stable condition."

Now, less than a month after Marsa technically died and came back to life, he has been released from the hospital and is in good health. 

"I have no words to describe how proud I am of my son for his behavior, which saved my life," Gilad said according to Channel 7.

"His behavior and level-headedness can't be taken for granted. I don't want to think where I would be today, as a single father, without his maturity and responsibility, and if he and my other two children weren't at home.

I'm extremely grateful to the MDA paramedics and the doctors in the hospital who saved my life."



