103 year-old Auschwitz survivor Viola Torok casts vote in elections

Doctor Viola Torok, a 103-year-old Holocaust survivor of Auschwitz, was among the many Israelis who voted in the recent elections.



Torok, one of the founders of the Medical School at Ben Gurion University, was honored by the city of Beersheba in 2004 for her life-time of work to benefit society.

Unless Blue and White, which currently holds 32 seats in Knesset, and Likud, which holds 30 , come to an agreement over how to form a unity government Torok might have a chance to vote once more by the end of the year as without agreement, the country will head to a third round of elections.

