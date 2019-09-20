Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

103 year-old Auschwitz survivor Viola Torok casts vote in elections

Torok is a founder of the Medical School at Ben Gurion University and was honored by the city of Beersheba for her life-time of work to benefit society.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 20, 2019 11:02
103 year-old Auschwitz survivor Viola Torok casts vote in elections . (photo credit: Courtesy)

Doctor Viola Torok, a 103-year-old Holocaust survivor of Auschwitz, was among the many Israelis who voted in the recent elections.

Torok, one of the founders of the Medical School at Ben Gurion University, was honored by the city of Beersheba in 2004 for her life-time of work to benefit society.

Unless Blue and White, which currently holds 32 seats in Knesset, and Likud, which holds 30, come to an agreement over how to form a unity government Torok might have a chance to vote once more by the end of the year as without agreement, the country will head to a third round of elections. 


