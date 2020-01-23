Young boy dead after falling from window, he had posted 'sick of living'



Local psychologists and social workers are assisting the family and will also provide support to the students in Edelstein's class.

Max Edelstein, a 12-year-old boy, died on Wednesday after falling from the fifth floor of a building in Ashdod. Hours before, he had written on his Instagram page, "sick of living."According to witnesses, the boy was home with his mother and younger brother and his older sister was visiting a friend nearby. After Edelstein fell from the window, the mother called her daughter, who rushed over and saw her brother lying on the floor.The child's biological father lives in Ukraine.Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics arrived on the scene, provided first-response care and immediately transferred him to the hospital in critical condition. Shortly thereafter, doctors pronounced him dead."We saw an unconscious child lying in the year, without a pulse," MDA medic Sapir Escalrod said. "He was not breathing and had severe and systemic injuries. We gave him medical treatment, performed CPR and rushed him to the hospital."Other paramedics who arrived on the scene Wednesday evening said they responded to a call from neighbors that a kid fell from the window. The neighbors described Edelstein as a smart and boy who had been under pressure in recent weeks.