126 criminal cases for coronavirus quarantine violations in Israel so far

As of Sunday afternoon, 126 criminal cases related to quarantine violations have been opened. In addition, the Investigations and Intelligence Division has been working to monitor and track distributors and producers of fake and fraudulent news over the past few days, with 19 investigations having been opened to date on various cases of citizens spreading false information.

In recent days, the police have also started to hand out fines for violations of the recent health regulations, with a special focus on those violating their isolation duty, and those who refuse police orders to disperse during a forbidden gathering

So far, 42 fines have been issued: 12 for violation of mandatory isolations, 2 for refusal to report for a need for mandatory quarantine and 28 for refusal to disperse during a gathering of 10 or more people.

Officers have been visiting thousands of isolated individuals every day to make sure they have been obeying their quarantine instructions, with the police so far visiting 14,213 people nationwide, of which 2,369 happened only in the last weekend.

I In addition to the monitoring of people in quarantine, police have also been monitoring businesses failing to meet Health Ministry requirements, having so far closed 18 businesses for blatant breaches of healthcare directives.

Israel Police released a statement on Sunday afternoon detailing their efforts to assist the Health Ministry in curbing the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in Israel.