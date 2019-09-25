Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Gabi Ashkenazi: The mandate magnet

#16: Gabi Ashkenazi

By
September 28, 2019 20:57
1 minute read.
Gabi Ashkenazi: The mandate magnet

Gabi Ashkenazi. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

If Israeli politics had a “Rookie of the Year” award, it would unquestionably go to Blue and White MK Gabi Ashkenazi.

Who else can claim such immediate success, right out of the starting gate? His colleagues in Blue and White have had their ups and downs. He has had only ups.

Ashkenazi’s political career started with him being the successful shadchan (matchmaker) who brought together Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid to form Blue and White. He had made it clear that he would not enter politics unless they agreed to create a political alliance, and they couldn’t say no to him.

READ NO. 15: ANNE NEUBERGER>>
READ NO. 17: AYELET SHAKED & NAFTALI BENNETT>>
See the full list of The World's Most Influential Jews>>

Fighting inevitably continues in Blue and White. Ashkenazi has played the role of the responsible adult who has helped the party overcome its internal disputes.

Ahead of the September 17 election, Blue and White strategist Israel Bachar decided the party could receive a boost from announcing that Ashkenazi would be its candidate for defense minister.

The announcement was purposely made the day before the election in order to maximize its effectiveness. Gantz announced it, and it made him look like a winner, with momentum heading into the big day.

“Ashkenazi is a former IDF chief of staff and Golani soldier who rehabilitated the IDF following the Lebanon War,” Gantz said in his announcement. “Gabi knows how to restore deterrence and a sense of security to Israeli citizens in the South, in the Gaza border communities, in the North and throughout the country.”

He could have added that Ashkenazi is a political asset who campaigned all over the country, and who attracts traditional Likud voters in the periphery because he is seen as a man of the people.

There have been reports that Ashkenazi made an agreement when he entered politics that he would take over Blue and White after Gantz. Regardless of whether those reports are true, his leadership cannot be denied.


Related Content

The site of the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz II-Birkenau
September 29, 2019
Israeli-Romanian Holocaust Survivors to receive NIS 16 million

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings