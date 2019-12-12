The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

16 chess grandmasters arrive in Jerusalem for historic competition

For the first time, Israel is hosting the International Chess Federation [FIDE] championship.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
DECEMBER 12, 2019 18:36
Chess masters gathered in Jerusalem for the International Chess Federation [FIDE] championship (photo credit: Courtesy)
Chess masters gathered in Jerusalem for the International Chess Federation [FIDE] championship
(photo credit: Courtesy)
16 Chess grand masters, the highest title in that field, arrived in Jerusalem to compete at the International Chess Federation [FIDE] championship, a press release reported on Wednesday. 
During an official reception held at the Notre Dame, FIDE Director General Ilya Merenzon, World Chess CEO Ilya Merenzon, General Manager of Kaspersky Israel Noam Froimovici and Head of Algorand Engineering Yossi Gilad gave short speeches about the event and their companies involvement in it as sponsors.
During the Jerusalem Grand Prix, two players will triumph over their rivals to reach the 2020 Candidates Tournament. The player to win that event will become the challenger for the 2020 World Championship match.
Israeli grandmaster Boris Gelfand is expected to play against Russian grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi. Gelfand, who was born in Belarus, then a part of the USSR, before arriving to Israel in 1998. Gelfand excelled in the chess culture of the Soviet Union and is usually regarded as one of the top 20 players in the world.
The game of chess is widely regarded as a sport that can be extremely demanding, with players keeping a strict diet and exercise routine to be in top shape for the match. Players often lose weight during matches, with Anatoly Karpov losing 22 pounds in five months in the 1984 World Chess Championship, NPR reported. Players can burn 6,000 calories a day when they play, which is triple the calorie needs of a regular human. The calorie burn isn’t only because of their brain activity but also because of the stress and loss of sleep they experience during long matches.


Tags Israel Jerusalem chess
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Time for term limits By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Center Field: Needed: A think tank for the Zionist bookshelf By GIL TROY
Shmuley Boteach No Hold Barred: Even when Trump glorifies Israel he’s called an antisemite By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Douglas Bloomfield Washington Watch: Why do some cheer Trump’s Jewish tropes? By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: Taking over the land By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by