24 arrested in large brawl in Kfar Manda, police hit with fireworks

Twenty-four people were arrested on Friday night on suspicion of involvement in a large fight in Kfar Manda, a majority Arab-Israeli town in northern Israel.

The fight reportedly developed as a result of a financial dispute between two men. During the brawl, fireworks were fired and rocks- were thrown directly at two police officers.

The police officers were lightly injured and received medical treatment at the scene. Some property damage was reported to have resulted from the fight as well.

19 cases of fireworks (making up a total of 475 fireworks) were seized and confiscated by Israel Police following the incident.