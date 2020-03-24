45 shuls built in Hebrew year Q1, survey shows

Forty-five synagogues were built or renovated with a total investment of NIS 340 million in the first quarter of the Hebrew year 5780, a market survey showed.Eran Shamir, CEO of Lavi Furniture Industries, which conducted the survey, said 25 of the synagogues are located in Israel and 20 are worldwide. He said total investment in furniture for the new synagogues was about NIS 40m.The survey also found that Jerusalem and its satellite cities accounted for approximately 25% of all new synagogues in Israel in recent years. In 5779, 210 synagogues were established with a total investment of NIS 1.5 billion.