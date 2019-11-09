Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

54% of Israelis want Gantz to succeed in forming a government

New polls released amid ongoing political deadlock between two largest parties

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 9, 2019 22:25
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

A poll published by Channel 12 shows a desire to see a government formed by Benny Gantz and his Blue and White party, with the participation of Netanyahu and his Likud party in a unity government.

While politicians are beginning to prepare for a third election, the public has indicated a preference for a national unity government between the two leading parties. The poll come at the heels of continued political deadlock between Netanyahu, representing a 55-seat bloc of right-wing parties, and Blue and White and Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu, whom insist on a national unity government without the Ultra-Orthodox Shas and Religious Zionist parties.










