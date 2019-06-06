60 million ‘Friends of Zion’ honor first lady Nechama Rivlin

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem plans to honor the memory of first lady of Israel Nechama Rivlin and her impact on the State of Israel, as well as her contribution to advocacy for women’s rights, the disabled and the disadvantaged.



In September 2016, the museum hosted President Reuven Rivlin and his delegation, not including his late wife. Rivlin was moved by the FOZ Museum’s message of building bridges and creating friendships for the State of Israel and the Jewish people. Dr. Mike Evans, founder of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center, presented Rivlin with a token of appreciation for his steadfast service to Israel.

Earlier this year, the Friends of Zion Museum and its partners surpassed 60 million followers on social media, making it one of the largest pro-Israel platforms in the world.The Friends of Zion Museum reveals the heroic stories of the non-Jews who played a role in assisting the Jewish people in establishing a Jewish state in the Land of Israel, as well as those who were selfless in critical times such as the Holocaust.The Friends of Zion Museum has also honored pro-Israel world leaders with the Friends of Zion Award for their support of the State of Israel and the Jewish people. In December 2017, US President Donald Trump received the Friends of Zion Award from Evans in the Oval Office in a ceremony attended by Vice President Mike Pence, advisers to the president Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, and faith leaders representing over 150 million Christians globally.In April, the museum hosted members of the official Brazilian delegation and bestowed the Friends of Zion Award on President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil for his support of the State of Israel and advancement of the Israel-Brazil relationship.Previous recipients of this prestigious award were US president George W. Bush, President Jimmy Morales of Guatemala, and former president Rosen Plevneliev of Bulgaria, for their unwavering support for the State of Israel and the Jewish people.

