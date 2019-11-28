The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Graduates from IDF 8200 unit visit New York, London

The meetings presented new startups, among them one that deals with preventing automatic face recognition.

By OMRI RON  
NOVEMBER 28, 2019 01:20
New York Delegation (photo credit: Courtesy)
New York Delegation
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The 8200 unit graduate foundation sent two delegations to New York and London, with the goal of promoting women and entrepreneurs and help them reinforce the companies they manage.
The delegation left for New York under the Umbrella of the W2W program, which is designed to create a new selection of leaders for Israel, while also helping women advance in their career and achieve senior management positions, as well as carrying out projects on their own.
The delegation presented several projects. One among them protects a person's features from facial recognition programs scanning photos they appear in, such as on Facebook and Instagram. This is done by adding an extra layer to the picture which makes it difficult for such programs to identify a person's face, while not preventing the human eyes from seeing the picture, thus making it more difficult for surveillance companies to collect information on internet users using the pictures they upload.
Other projects include an A.I. software which can manage solar energy fields more efficiently than humans and a phone app that listens in on board room meetings and translates the ideas brought up in them into 'To do' tasks so that employees won't forget.
The London delegation was organized within the EISP 8200 start-up acceleration program, which with the help of volunteers helps Israeli Entrepreneurs build companies specializing in technology. In this delegation there were some companies with a developed product and a customer base interested in meeting new people who could provide international development opportunities.
According to Karen Hershcovitz, manager and founder of the W2W program: "In the business capitals of the world everything takes place at a high pace. We also experienced accelerated procedures during our visits. For example, one of the participants from the field of law was invited to a personal meeting with a senior partner at one of the biggest law firms in New York, with the goal of creating a cooperation between the two. Some connections were created between the investors and the entrepreneurs."
8200 is an elite IDF intelligence unit whose graduates are leaders in the hi-tech field. Its role in the IDF mainly deals with the realms of cyber security, collecting signal intelligence and code decryption, and are renowned for being selected among many recruits for their intelligence and technical skills.


Tags IDF hi-tech Unit 8200
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Kick racism out By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach Trump recognizes our connection to the biblical lands of Judea and Samaria By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Gershon Baskin A higher moral standard By GERSHON BASKIN
Douglas Altabef It’s important now to keep our wits about us By DOUGLAS ALTABEF
Avraham Avi-Hai Conspiracy revealed, conspirator tells all By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by