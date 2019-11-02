88 injured in weekly Great Return March riot

Approximately 65,000 Palestinians participated in the weekly Great Return March riots along the Gaza border fence. Palestinian Wafa News Agency reported 88 injuries, but no deaths.



During the demonstrations Molotov cocktails were thrown at IDF vehicles, but no casualties and no damage were reported, according to Maariv.

The Great Return March demonstrations have taken place every Friday since March 2018.“Since the largely peaceful demonstrations started a year ago, not only did nearly 200 people die, but thousands of others have suffered injuries that will scar them forever,” said UNRWA Director of Operations in Gaza Matthias Schmale in March.Later that night, following a barrage of rockets from Gaza, the Israeli Air Force struck terror targets in the Strip.“The IDF sees with great severity rocket attacks against Israeli territory, is in a high state of readiness and will continue to act as necessary against attempts to harm Israeli civilians,” the IDF said in a statement about the airstrikes, adding that it holds Hamas responsible “for all acts in and emanating from the Gaza Strip.” However, Hamas did not take responsibility for the rocket attack, neither did any other faction in Gaza.Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhum was quoted as Safa Palestinian News Agency as saying Israel will bear the consequences of its actions, adding that, "all these crimes will not break the steadfastness of our people, and will not deter us from moving forward in the path of jihad and resistance in defense of our people and face aggression."Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });