A-G Mandelblit to allow Joint List MK Heba Yabzak to run for Knesset

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit is expected to notify the Knesset Election Committee on Monday that Joint List MK Heba Yazbak (Balad) can run for Knesset, Israeli media reported.During an interview with Channel 13, Yazbak was asked whether "reasonable, legitimate resistance to the occupation [of the territories claimed by the Palestinians, occupied by Israel in 1967] includes harming soldiers or the chief of general staff?" The MK answered that "international law itself allows nations living under occupation to act for their liberation."Heba's statements seemed to imply her support for violent actions against IDF soldiers.Election Committee head Judge Neal Hendel received several petitions requesting him to ban Yazbak from running in the general election, including petitions claiming that she supports violent struggle against the State of Israel, including attacks on IDF soldiers.Helman said that the attorney-general requested Yazbak's explanation in order to establish a final opinion regarding banning her from running.Yabzak told Mandelblit that she stands behind her words but does not call for action or violence.