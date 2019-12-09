The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

A-G asked police for clarification about making Nir Hefetz state witness

In light of the criticism from the public regarding how Nir Hefetz’s testimony was attained, Mandelblit requested clarification about intrusive questions regarding a woman who was called to testify

By MATAN VASSERMAN/MAARIV  
DECEMBER 9, 2019 06:10
Former Netanyahu media adviser Nir Hefetz (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Former Netanyahu media adviser Nir Hefetz
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
In light if public criticism and after complaints came up about the way Nir Hefetz came to be a state witness. The Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit requested from the Israeli police department with the purpose of getting some answers and clarifications about personal questions which were defined as intrusive asked of a woman who was called to testify and her name was tied to Hefetz’s 
Most of the details cannot be published. Both the warrant and the details within have caused quite an uproar and even caused lawsuits to be filed against justice minister Amir Ohana and political commentator Yaakov Bardugo. 
On the 20th of November some information was allowed to be published, and mentioned that the witness was questioned as a part of a trick to influence Hefetz to recruit him to be a state witness. Despite the details being revealed and other claims, Hefetz continues to stick to his testimony and the agreement he had signed fully. In the discussion which was held about removing the warrant forbidding the publications of these details, Hefetz claimed that publishing them means: “Killing me and hurting me”
Hefetz’s lawyers said in response that: “The minister of justice exploited in a shameful and harmful way the stage of the Knesset to hurt Nir Hefetz and his family and try and delegitimizes his true testimony which he gave to the authorities. If Mr. Ohana expected that his immunity will save him from his dreadful deeds, as he planned when he read his dreadful speech from his notes, he is mistaken”
At the beginning of November, the justice minister Amir Ohana violated the warrant forbidding the publication of certain details of the investigation, using his legal immunity granted by the Knesset, and revealed all the details which were then forbidden from publication regarding the way Hefetz was recruited to be a state witness. Law Minister Amir Ohana responded on his then Facebook page: “[He] was not aware of the warrant and that the publishing of the details was integral for the discussion of the subject”


Tags Amir Ohana Case 4000 Nir Hefetz
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Trump's rhetoric By JPOST EDITORIAL
How the Israel-Iran war might begin By YAAKOV KATZ
Battling terrorism, antisemitism and the threat of Corbyn in Britain By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Cancer treatment personalized By HILLEL FULD
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Politics and indictments aside By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by