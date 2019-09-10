Abbas threatens to end agreements with Israel

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas speaks following a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul. (photo credit: REUTERS)

All agreements signed between the Palestinians and Israel will end if Israel expands its sovereignty to the Jordan Valley and the Northern Dead Sea, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas warned on Tuesday.





Abbas made his statement in response to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement that he will extend Israeli sovereignty to the two West Bank areas if he’s re-elected in the upcoming election.

Last July, Abbas announced that the Palestinian leadership has decided to “halt work related to the agreements signed with the Israeli side.”

The PA later announced that a special committee has been set up to study mechanisms for implementing the decision. However, it remains unclear whether the committee has made any decision in this regard.

Abbas said that the Palestinians “have the right to defend our rights and achieve our goals with available means, notwithstanding the results.”

Netanyahu’s decisions, Abbas added, “contradict the resolutions of international legitimacy and law.”

