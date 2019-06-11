Abu Ghosh Music Festival: Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir

A mosque in Abu Ghosh with its minarets towering above.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
St. Joseph Church
June 8
The foreign guest musicians gracing the present Abu Ghosh Music Festival this year were the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, conducted by Kaspars Putnins. It was a welcome opportunity to get acquainted with the not-widely-known musical life of the Baltic countries. It was also a change from most of the other ensembles at the festival, primarily local musicians performing mostly sacred music in the Catholic church of the picturesque Arab village in the outskirts of Jerusalem. This is the Abu Ghosh Festival’s formula for peaceful collaboration.
The choir’s voices sounded as though they were hand-picked for sheer vocal beauty. Sonorous male voices and radiant sopranos combined in perfect balance without ever gliding into shouting. Polyphonic passages were performed with perfect transparency. Phrase and song endings were arranged with a long drawn out diminuendo, as though not bidding a hasty farewell to a piece. Delicate sounds alternated with forcefully shattering ones, with all the intermediate nuances in between.
In a mostly Classical-Romantic program, “Magnificat” by Arvo Paerth, not very well known on our shores, was of particular interest. It sounded like it was expressing profound belief, and was performed in just this spirit, with enthusiasm and intense involvement. A virtuoso, brilliant “Halleluyah” in Bach’s Psalm 149 brought the performance to its exciting end.
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>