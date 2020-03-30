Additional El Al flights to evacuate Israelis in Australia, New Zealand

Two more El Al flights will evacuate Israelis from Australia and New Zealand, the Foreign Ministry announced on Monday.The two countries are the places in which there are the most Israelis seeking to return to Israel as more flights around the world are canceled. Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that "from the begining of the coronavirus crisis, the Foreign Ministry proved that it will make every effort to bring back every Israel citizens that wants to return."This is the central mission of our representatives around the world and our staff in Israel," Katz added.Evacuation flights from India and Thailand are expected to land in Israel on Monday.Israel's airlines - El Al, Arkia and Israir - have sent flights around the world to evacuate Israelis from places where the borders have closed.In some cases, the Foreign Ministry has had to arrange domestic transportation in areas that are in lock down and special visas for Israelis to travel via third countries.In Honduras and Bolivia, army planes evacuated Israelis to locations with flights home.