Amazon launches free shipping to Israel, Hebrew-language website

Mike George, VP Alexa, Echo and Appstore for Amazon, speaks during the LG press conference at CES in Las Vegas. (photo credit: REUTERS)

In welcome news for Israeli consumers, e-commerce giant Amazon launched free international shipping to Israel on Monday for orders exceeding $49 of eligible items.



While unclear whether Amazon's move will be temporary or permanent, the timing suggests a response to Singles' Day, the annual Chinese online shopping blitz also taking place on Monday, and upcoming Black Friday deals.

According to Amazon, international orders "with at least $49 USD of eligible items and shipping to an address in Israel qualify for Free International Shipping."In addition to the free shipping of certain items, Amazon also now enables users to view its global website in Hebrew, in addition to existing languages such as English, Spanish, German and Chinese.Amazon officially commenced operations in Israel, offering local delivery to customers from a range of Israeli brands. The long-awaited website launch, only in English, offered its Local Delivery program to professional sellers with inventory in Israel who offer standard shipping of three to five days transit time, or faster."We are constantly innovating on behalf of our customers and, together with the launch today, we are making the shopping experience for our Israeli customers and Hebrew-speakers even better and more convenient," said Samir Kumar, VP of Amazon Exports and Expansion.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });