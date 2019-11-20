NYC Conference
Amb. Dermer, Elan Carr, discuss anti-Zionism vs. antisemitism

The Israeli Embassy in Washington on Tuesday hosted a symposium titled “Anti-Zionism and antisemitism.”

WASHINGTON – The Israeli Embassy in Washington on Tuesday hosted a symposium titled “Anti-Zionism and antisemitism.” The American Zionist Movement (AZM) and the World Zionist Organization (WZO) spearheaded the event. Prominent members of major Jewish organizations were in attendance and shared their views.
Israel’s Ambassador to Washington Ron Dermer said that Israel as a sovereign nation has the power to fight back against antisemitism.
“In 120 years, since the days of the First Zionist Congress, we have come full circle,” he said. “Then, people thought the reason for antisemitism is that the Jews did not have a state. Now, many people think the reason for antisemitism is that the Jews do have a state.
“Then, the enemies of the Jewish people said, ‘Jews, go to Palestine.’ Now, the enemies of the Jewish people say ‘Jews, get out of Palestine,’” the ambassador continued. “Israel is neither of the cause nor the cure for antisemitism. But Israel has given the Jewish people something that we did not have in all those centuries of antisemitism, and that is the power to fight back. And that was given to us when we restored our sovereignty and our capability in defending ourselves, not just on the battlefield, but also in the battle of ideas.”
The ambassador addressed modern antisemitism as well.
“Many people believe that the Holocaust had created a new norm, and this was a mistake in believing. What the Holocaust did, it made it politically incorrect in Western society to go after Jews for about a half-century. And that half-century is over,” Dermer said. “It’s been over for about two decades. I see the turning point in the conference in Durban. That was the point where I believe antisemitism became acceptable in polite society again.”
Elan Carr, the US’s Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Antisemitism, said that contrary to what some anti-Zionist activists say, Zionism was created long before 1948.
“We have to understand that Zionism is not a modern political movement,” he said. “This is the cover of anti-Zionism. ‘I’m certainly entitled to criticize modern political movements. I criticize modern political movements in the United States. I’m entitled to criticize modern political movements of the Jewish people.’ Yes, criticism, yes, but the obsessive focus – no.”
Carr added that Zionism can be traced back to the Torah and is “as old as the Jewish people.”
“Zionism wasn’t born in 1948, and Zionism didn’t spring out of the First Zionist Congress. Do you know when Zionism was born? Parashat Lech Lecha. We read it a week-and-a-half ago when God says to Abraham, go forth to a land that I will show you. And to make it clear over and over again, the Parashah says, ‘This is your land by giving it to your descent.’ And at one point God says to Abraham, ‘Arise and walk the land.’ Because to get to know a place really well, you’ve got to walk it. And so God says, ‘Abraham, I want you to walk the land, all of it because it’s yours. It’s your inheritance. It’s your descendants’.’ That’s when Zionism was born.
Carr also addressed the controversy that erupted this summer surrounding the California State Board of Education’s development of an ethnic studies curriculum that many Jewish organizations said was biased, lacked the Jewish experience, and was anti-Israel. The California State Board of Education ultimately rejected the curriculum.
“One of the reasons why the Trump administration opposed the proposed ethnic studies curriculum in California – which was so bad that I thought it was an internet hoax, literally when I received the email, I didn’t believe it was real – One of the reasons why we opposed it and I was proud to make that statement publicly is because it denied Jewish ethnicity. Implicit through the entire curriculum, was a denial of Jewish ethnicity,” he added.


