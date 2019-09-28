Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

American Olim make a difference thanks to BGU, Nefesh B’Nefesh

Future of North-American olim looks promising thanks to the growing cooperation between Nefesh B’Nefesh and BGU.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 28, 2019 03:38
Ben-Gurion University President Prof. Daniel Chamovitz and Nefesh B'Nefesh Co-Founder and Executive Director Rabbi Yehoshua Fass. (photo credit: Courtesy)

Making the dessert bloom is not just a pretty slogan for some people. During a Friday meeting between Ben-Gurion University President Prof. Daniel Chamovitz and Nefesh B'Nefesh Co-Founder and Executive Director Rabbi Yehoshua Fass various ideas were discussed on how new arrivals in the country can best integrate and rebuild their lives in it. 
 
"Olim from North America bring great dedication and devotion to Israel,” said Chamovitz, “we want to give them the skills and the opportunities to thrive here in the Negev and really make a difference."
 
He’s not just talking, originally from the Keystone State, he made Aliyah in 1984.
 
 "We invite them to become one of the engines of growth of our innovation ecosystem which is transforming the Negev," he said. 
 
"BGU is a natural partner for the holistic post-Aliyah programming and assistance for Olim which Nefesh B’Nefesh provides,” added Fass, “together we are looking forward to shaping the face of Israel and realizing the potential of the Negev."
  
  


    


