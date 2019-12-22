Amnesty International biased against Israel – report

A new report into the work of Amnesty International by David Collier, commissioned by Jewish Human Rights Watch, claims the NGO is strongly biased against the Jewish state and other actors, such as India, while ignoring human rights violations by Pakistan. “Targets are not chosen for their actions, but rather for their identity,” writes Collier. “Persecuted Christians are blatantly ignored.” After monitoring dozens of social media accounts maintained by the NGO and people who work for it Collier concludes that the amount of hatred Israel receives is beyond any proportion, to a level that is, he says, antisemitic.This hate is not limited to Israel. India also gets called out more than most other nations for alleged human rights violations – far more than Pakistan, for example. An Amnesty consultant posted an image of Islamic Jihad terrorists labeling them "heroes," and an Amnesty manager suggested Gaza factions not claim killed members as their own to lead Western media into thinking they were innocent bystanders.On their social media accounts, Amnesty workers call to dismantle Israel and heap abuse on it. Noting that in 1998 Amnesty International used images of Israeli singer Dana International to promote LGBTQ+ rights, International is a trans-woman, Collier argues that would not be possible today as the NGO had been overtaken by hatred to all things Israel. Due to the prestige of Amnesty International, biased and hate-driven lies about Israel are accepted as honest reports and are presented to decision makers around the world, Collier claims. Amnesty International did not respond to questions from The Jerusalem Post at the time of this publication.