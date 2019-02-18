Anatomy of a crisis: How Israel-Polish relations collapsed

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki attends a commemoration event at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz II-Birkenau, during the ceremonies marking the 74th anniversary of the liberation of the camp and International Holocaust Victims Remembrance Day.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Thursday February 14
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Israeli reporters in a closed-door meeting in Warsaw’s Museum of the History of Polish Jews, located on the site of the former Warsaw Ghetto. Reporters were not allowed to tape the briefing. Netanyahu said that “Poles cooperated with the Nazis” to kill Jews during the Holocaust. Journalists mistakenly expanded on his comments, adding in the word “The Poles” and then paraphrasing - as The Jerusalem Post did - to include the Polish nation.
Poland is sensitive about culpability for Jewish deaths in the Holocaust that it has a law prohibiting statements that hold the Polish nation responsible for the killing of Jews in World War II.
Friday February 15
In the pre-dawn hours of Friday, before Netanyahu took off from Warsaw, the Prime Minister’s Office played reporters a section of its tape from the briefing the day before to clarify Netanyahu’s comments, proving that Netanyahu had not said "the Poles" but just "Poles," in other words referring to some Polish people, but not the entire nation.
Media reports were adjusted accordingly. In Warsaw later that morning, nevertheless, the Polish foreign ministry summoned Israel's ambassador to clarify Netanyahu’s comments. After Netanyahu landed in Israel in the afternoon, the Prime Minister’s Office put out the following statement. “In a briefing, PM Netanyahu spoke of Poles and not the Polish people or the country of Poland. This was misquoted and misrepresented in press reports and was subsequently corrected by the journalist who issued the initial misstatement.”Saturday February 16
Israel was set to become the first country to host the Visegrad Group for a summit. This is a group of four eastern European countries: Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, known as the V4. The prime ministers from all four countries were scheduled to arrive Monday for meetings on Tuesday. The Israeli-Polish crisis appeared to be resolved.
Sunday February 17
Poland announced that Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki had spoken with Netanyahu and told him that he would not attend the V4, but would instead send Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz. A diplomatic official in Jerusalem hinted that Morawiecki was likely playing to his voter base by explaining that there was a Polish election in the fall and that he did not want to appear to be weak on the Polish street.
Monday February 18
On only his second day on the job, Israel’s new acting Foreign Minister Israel Katz angered Poland
and created a full-blown crisis. He spoke with i24 News channel about the issue and quoted former prime minister Yitzhak Shamir, who had once stated, "the Poles imbibe antisemitism from their mothers' milk." Katz added, "No one will tell us how to remember the fallen.” Morawiecki demanded an apology. When none was forthcoming, he canceled Poland’s participation in the summit all together.
