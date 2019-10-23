Arab-Israeli accomplice to Temple Mount attack sentenced to 16 years

Amjad Jabareen, an Arab-Israeli accomplice to a terrorist attack on the Temple Mount in 2017 in which two Druze policemen were killed, was sentenced to 16 years in prison on Wednesday by a district court in Haifa.



Jabareen, a resident of the northern Israeli town of Umm al-Fahm, was charged with assisting murder, helping cause substantial harm, using a weapon for the purpose of terror, obstruction of justice and connection to a crime.

He aided Muhammad Ahmad Mahmoud Jabarin, 29, Muhammad Ahmed Fadel Jabarin, 19, and Muhammad Hamed Abd al-Latif Jabarin, 19, all from Umm al-Fahm, in carrying out an attack on the Temple Mount in which two police officers were killed and others were injured.The slain police officers were Hail Stawi, 30, from Maghar, and Kamil Shanan, 22, from Hurfeish, both in the Galilee. Shanan was the son of Druze former Knesset member Shakib Shanan. He was recruited to the Israel Police’s Temple Mount unit in 2012.According to the indictment, Jabareen was present during multiple conversations in which the terrorists discussed the details of the planned attack, including what to target and how, which means he may have known of the attack as early as May 26. The indictment noted that the terrorists initially disagreed about whether to carry out their attack on a settlement or near the Temple Mount.The indictment also said that on the day of the attack, Jabareen drove the assailants part of the way to the Temple Mount. He also hid some of their personal items, contacted another person to destroy footage of them preparing for the attack at an Umm al-Fahm mosque and erased all communication with and contact details of the terrorists from his cellphone.Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.

