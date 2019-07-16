Arab MK defends democrats from Trump

US President Donald Trump (left), called Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (bottom right) and 'her crowd,' Rashida Tlaib (middle) and Ilhan Omar (top) Communists, Israel haters and antisemites.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Hadash-Ta'al MK Aida Touma-Sliman sent a message of solidarity on Tuesday to a group of controversial congresswomen who have been repeatedly attacked on Twitter this week by US president Donald Trump.
Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib have been called anti-Semitic, Communist and anti-America in a series of tweets by Trump.
"Trump went on a racist attack against left wing congresswomen of color," said Touma-Sliman, who headed the Knesset Committee for the Advancement of Women in the 20th Knesset.
Touma-Sliman added that "Trump and Netanyahu work in the same way. They represent the same racism, nationalism and incitement against minorities."
Former Labor MK Merav Michaeli also criticized Trump on Twitter.
"Turning Israel into a wedge issue is bad for Israel, dangerous for Israel's security and harmful for US-Israel relations," she wrote. "Israel's best interest is dependent on by-partisan support. If Trump is a real friend of Israel, he should make sure it stays that way."
Former MK Michael Oren added that "While Israel faces challenges from the party’s progressive wing, Democrats remain c to Israel’s security and its historic alliance with America."
