Arab crime epidemic: 47-year-old Bedouin shot dead in Zevulon Juncation

A 47-year-old resident of the Bedouin town of Khawaled in the north of the country was shot near Zevulon Junction, Maariv , the sister publication of The Jerusalem Post reported on Friday.

The man was taken to Rambam Healthcare Campus in Haifa and died as a result of the gunshot wound.



Police are investigating the case.

During an emergency meeting of Arab council heads that took place in July it was revealed that 92.5% of all shooting incidents in Israel are committed by Arab-Israelis and among those who keep an illegal firearm, 76% are Arabs.





168 Arab women Murders took place in mosques, over horse theft, over goats grazing, and clashes between traditional concepts of honor and modesty and modern values of female autonomy and rights.168 Arab women have been murdered since 2000 and 38 people, including 6 women, have been murdered during 2019. Police were only able to solve 11 of these cases, Walla reported.

