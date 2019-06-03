Are diamonds really forever? Bar Ilan University says maybe

A selection of stones of various types, including talc, amethyst, serpentine, chalcedony, lapis lazuli, opal, chrysocolla and more from different periods and different sites. (photo credit: BAR ILAN UNIVERSITY)

Bar-Ilan University is currently funding a new field of research at the college in archaeological gemology. The study is meant to focus on ancient precious stones as well as minerals, covering themes such as origin, processing methods and identification.





Professor Zohar Amar and Yael Elkayam of Bar-Ilan's Martin (Szusz) Department of Land of Israel Studies and Archaeology department will be leading the research.



In recent years Amar has dedicated the focal point of his research to studying precious stones, recently publishing his findings in a book called The Beauty of Gemstone. Elkayam recently completed her dissertation focusing on the changes in the fashion in which these gemstones were used, dating back from the Bronze age to today.





"Tens of thousands of raw and processed gemstones used to make jewelry, seals, scarabs and more were uncovered during excavations carried out in the Land of Israel during a variety of periods," Bar-Ilan said in a statement. "To advance this research Bar-Ilan University is establishing a unique laboratory featuring equipment that allows for analytical and absolute identification of precious stones found during the excavations."

In line with the statement, the university has already examined over 1,500 gemstones from various places throughout the country, most coming from the State Treasury. With the new laboratory, stone identification can be accomplished without damaging the stones.

The first projects that will be conducted once the laboratory is complete will be precious stones found at the Temple Mount Sifting Projects, as well as minerals from the Bar Kokhba Revolt discovered in a Judean Desert cave, allegedly used for "women's cosmetics," according to the university.

"Among the gemstones found in the excavations from the First Temple period were Lapis Lazuli, which originated in Afghanistan, Karniel, probably from the Arabian Peninsula, and Obsidian from the Asia Minor region," the statement read. "They also originated from plants, such as amber, and wildlife, such as coral. The study also shed light on well-developed trade relations that existed with the Land of Israel and jewelry fashion that prevailed throughout the ancient periods."

So were diamonds a girl's best friend in the ancient Land of Israel? BIU might have some interesting answers soon.

