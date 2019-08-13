Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Ashkelon to host International Sand Sculpture Festival

The festival will run from August 18-23 between the hours of 10:00 and 22:00.

By ALEX WINSTON
August 13, 2019 15:00
1 minute read.
Fairytale castle, one of the many sculptures on show

Fairytale castle, one of the many sculptures on show. (photo credit: SHLOMO BEN EL AND YONAH ALMOG)

The Little Mermaid, Moana, the Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and many other Disney characters are currently occupying the Bar Kochba beach in Ashkelon, to celebrate the first Ashkelon International Sand Sculpture Festival.

Montserrat Cuesta Marin and Sergio Ramírez Pérez, a pair of sand sculptors arrived from Spain to contribute to the Ashkelon International Sand Sculpture Festival. They are overseeing the completion of a sculpture of Gulliver, the protagonist from Jonathan Swift's famous novel. Made from 380 tons of sand and standing two meters high and nine meters long, it is one of many famous literary characters at the festival.

Ashkelon Mayor, Tomer Glam said, "As befits a city with a sea of ​​possibilities, I am pleased to invite all residents of Israel to come to the developing Ashkelon, and enjoy with us a unique festival that combines street art, culture, unique creation and the seaside that characterize our city. We are the first to produce this kind of international festival, but I am sure that this is the beginning of a tradition that will preserve for many more years."

Jackie Bachar, the producer and artistic director of the festival, wrote on the Ashkelon municipality website, "We are delighted to bring to Israel the world's finest sand sculpture artists in a week, where the general public can be impressed by the charming works they created especially for the festival and worked on for days. No cost, and a variety of activities that will take place along the promenade in Ashkelon. "

The festival will run from August 18-23 between the hours of 10:00 and 22:00.

 


Related Content

Sharon Shalom
August 13, 2019
Veteran Defense Ministry chief of staff Sharon Shalom steps down

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings