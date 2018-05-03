May 03 2018
|
Iyar, 18, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Asst.-Ch. Roni Ritman quits police force after sexual harassment case

Former head of Lahav 433 resigned on Wednesday night claiming he does not want to 'aid those who badmouth' the police.

By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
May 3, 2018 03:59
Roni Ritman

Commander Roni Ritman. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Asst.-Ch. Roni Ritman announced on Wednesday night to Police Commissioner Roni Alsheikh that he has decided to resign after 35 years of service.

Ritman was suspected of sexual harassment that allegedly took place in 2011 and denied the charges.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Former attorney-general Yehuda Weinstein closed the criminal investigation against Ritman in December 2015, citing evidentiary problems. Ritman resigned from his position as head of Lahav 433 in January 23 and was hoping to be given a new position in the police force.

Due to the fierce objection of Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, who stated Ritman will not be appointed to any high-ranking position in the police force, Ritman decided to resign.

In a letter delivered to Alsheikh, Ritman wrote that "today I chose to prefer what is best for the Israeli police, not to aid those who badmouth [it] and make your position more difficult by staying on."

Ritman added that "the police is today the most important organization to protect the character, values and social strength of the State of Israel."


Related Content

May 3, 2018
Pro-Farrakhan Women's March leader tours Israel

By AMY SPIRO

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut