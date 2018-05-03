Asst.-Ch. Roni Ritman quits police force after sexual harassment case

Asst.-Ch. Roni Ritman announced on Wednesday night to Police Commissioner Roni Alsheikh that he has decided to resign after 35 years of service.



Ritman was suspected of sexual harassment that allegedly took place in 2011 and denied the charges.





Former attorney-general Yehuda Weinstein closed the criminal investigation against Ritman in December 2015, citing evidentiary problems. Ritman resigned from his position as head of Lahav 433 in January 23 and was hoping to be given a new position in the police force.Due to the fierce objection of Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, who stated Ritman will not be appointed to any high-ranking position in the police force, Ritman decided to resign.In a letter delivered to Alsheikh, Ritman wrote that "today I chose to prefer what is best for the Israeli police, not to aid those who badmouth [it] and make your position more difficult by staying on."Ritman added that "the police is today the most important organization to protect the character, values and social strength of the State of Israel."