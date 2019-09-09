Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Attorney-General orders probe of Gantz's company

According to the report, the prosecution asked the office of the state comptroller for information and documents to check if there are criminal aspects.

By
September 9, 2019 21:50
1 minute read.
Attorney-General orders probe of Gantz's company

Benny Gantz talks at influencer conference in Tel Aviv. (photo credit: KOBI RICHTER/TPS)

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit has asked the State Prosecution to determine whether there was any wrongdoing by The Fifth Dimension, a cybersecurity company that was owned by Blue and White leader Benny Gantz that went bankrupt last year, Channel 12 revealed on Monday.

According to the report, the prosecution asked the office of the state comptroller for information and documents to check if there are criminal aspects. But there is no suspicion of criminal activity by Gantz.

Former State Comptroller Joseph Shapira wrote in March that the police had acted improperly in giving preferential treatment to The Fifth Dimension, which received a contract from the police. Shapira's report accused The Fifth Dimension of making misleading statements to the police, in order to win an NIS 4 million payment in 2016 to carry out a pilot project in the cyber-technology realm.

Gantz’s company went bankrupt after the US sanctioned its main investor, a Russian tycoon linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Blue and White called the report "recycled and ridiculous"

The Likud responded: "Gantz stole NIS 4 million from public funds for software that did not exist, from a corrupt NIS 50 million contract he made with the police. We hope the authorities will investigate the matter, although they usually follow the rule: 'No Bibi, no investigation.'"

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report


Related Content

President Rivlin receives a birthday cake from the IDF Commando Brigade, Sepember 9 2019
September 9, 2019
President Reuven Rivlin celebrates 80th birthday

By GREER FAY CASHMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut