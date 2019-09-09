Attorney-General orders probe of Gantz's company

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit has asked the State Prosecution to determine whether there was any wrongdoing by The Fifth Dimension, a cybersecurity company that was owned by Blue and White leader Benny Gantz that went bankrupt last year, Channel 12 revealed on Monday.



According to the report, the prosecution asked the office of the state comptroller for information and documents to check if there are criminal aspects. But there is no suspicion of criminal activity by Gantz.

Former State Comptroller Joseph Shapira wrote in March that the police had acted improperly in giving preferential treatment to The Fifth Dimension, which received a contract from the police. Shapira's report accused The Fifth Dimension of making misleading statements to the police, in order to win an NIS 4 million payment in 2016 to carry out a pilot project in the cyber-technology realm.Gantz’s company went bankrupt after the US sanctioned its main investor, a Russian tycoon linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin.Blue and White called the report "recycled and ridiculous"The Likud responded: "Gantz stole NIS 4 million from public funds for software that did not exist, from a corrupt NIS 50 million contract he made with the police. We hope the authorities will investigate the matter, although they usually follow the rule: 'No Bibi, no investigation.'"Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report

