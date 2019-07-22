New charges emerge for Cyprus gang rape suspects

Israeli tourists, arrested over the alleged rape of a British tourist in the resort town of Ayia Napa, arrive to appear before a magistrate for a remand hearing in the Famagusta courthouse in Paralimni, Cyprus.
(photo credit: REUTERS/YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU)
The suspects in the gang rape case in Cyprus are now facing increased indictment, as the police investigators have added to the preexisting rape allegation a charge of conspiracy to commit a crime.
The added charge could result in legal consequences for boys who did not have sex with the tourist but were in the room at the time of the alleged rape. Even if no DNA evidence linking the boys to the rape surfaces, they could still be found guilty of this second charge.
Attorney Nir Jeslovich, who represents two of the suspects, said that the police’s decision surprised him. "This is a charge that changes the playing field and also endangers the boys whose DNA will not be found on the girl,” he said.
The investigation into the events has been ongoing for three days; the two main suspects were interrogated yesterday. They denied the allegations and claimed that the accusations were false. Their versions of the story were found to be mutually consistent.
Jeslovich had previously expressed an expectation that some of the boys would be released.
"The main suspect did not give conflicting versions. I can say that he showed evidence during the investigation that corroborates his claim. There was another person who had sex with her and apparently a third person who documented it," Jeslovich said.
As for the investigation of the two main suspects itself, the lawyer said it was "gentle, long and fair. I want to praise the investigative authorities who are trying to find the truth."
Subsequent investigation involved three additional suspects who stopped cooperating with the investigation. Three others claimed they were not in the area and named the bar they were in during those hours - between midnight and three in the morning.
Rebecca Araten contributed to this report.
