Aviezer Segal named new CEO of World ORT-Kadima Mada

Avi Ganon, director-general and CEO of World ORT, said, "We are certain that Col. Segal, with his vast knowledge and experience, will be able to contribute greatly to Kadima Mada."

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
DECEMBER 3, 2019 09:35
Aviezer Segal (photo credit: Courtesy)
Aviezer Segal
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Col. (res.) Aviezer Segal has been named CEO of World ORT-Kadima Mada, the Israeli branch of World ORT, which works to reduce economic and social gaps to help secure the country’s future through education and will soon be observing its 140th anniversary.
Currently serving as an IDF attaché in Africa as part of his army reserve duty, Segal previously served in Nativ – operating through the Prime Minister’s Office – as a liaison with Jewish communities abroad, and had also served as an IDF attaché in Russia.
World ORT-Kadima Mada offers resources to schools in the geographic and social periphery, along with enrichment activities outside of the school program, vocational training, and educational program in the exact sciences and technology.
The organization has a network of six schools that serves 3,200 youth and high school students, cooperative arrangements with four colleges, a phased program that provides homeschooling for sick children in their homes, youth enrichment programs, and operates the “Ofek” centers of excellence of the Ministry of Development of the Negev and Galilee peripheral areas.
“It is a privilege and honor to lead the organization that works to maintain the resilience of Israeli society,” said Segal. “I am confident that we can continue to strengthen the youth and contribute to our wonderful country, while strengthening the Jewish relationship with the Diaspora.”
Avi Ganon, director-general and CEO of World ORT, said, “We are certain that Col. Segal, with his vast knowledge and experience, will be able to contribute greatly to Kadima Mada.”
This article was written in cooperation with World ORT.


