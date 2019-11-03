BIG to run special needs 'quiet centers'

On the first Sunday of each month, BIG shopping centers will operate their malls as "quiet centers" for adults and children with sensory and neurological issues.



This move, done to consider the special needs and well-being of people living with disorders such as autism, is a first for Israel, and will see the company's 27 shopping centers shut down all announcement, music and screens for four hours from 4-8 p.m. with moderating the volume of lights and beeps. Special BIG shopping center staff will be present to help regarding navigating through the quiet shopping environment.

"We decided to enlist for the people and families who need a customized shopping environment like breathable air," said Yasmin Elad, BIG's corporate responsibility manager. "These are people with higher sensory regulation and a higher diversitythreshold than an average person who, like us all sometimes, enjoy some quiet and calm in the shopping and entertainment centers as well. We have full cooperation from our tenants, leading local and international brands, who were inspired by the initiative and will take an active part in adjusting their stores as well."Many people with sensory and neurological diversities such as autism often have issues in noisy, vibrant environments like shopping centers. This is because music, noise, bright lights and flashing screens often provide too much stimuli, which can cause severe anxiety and distress, affecting them physically and mentally.This initiative is being done with in partnership with the "Reserved Places" venture and the Autism Treatment and Research Center.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });