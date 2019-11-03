Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

BIG to run special needs 'quiet centers'

"We decided to enlist for the people and families who need a customized shopping environment like breathable air," said Yasmin Elad, BIG's corporate responsibility manager.

By
November 3, 2019 18:47
1 minute read.
BIG to run special needs 'quiet centers'

BIG FASHION shopping center in Ashdod.. (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)

On the first Sunday of each month, BIG shopping centers will operate their malls as "quiet centers" for adults and children with sensory and neurological issues.

This move, done to consider the special needs and well-being of people living with disorders such as autism, is a first for Israel, and will see the company's 27 shopping centers shut down all announcement, music and screens for four hours from 4-8 p.m. with moderating the volume of lights and beeps. Special BIG shopping center staff will be present to help regarding navigating through the quiet shopping environment.

"We decided to enlist for the people and families who need a customized shopping environment like breathable air," said Yasmin Elad, BIG's corporate responsibility manager. "These are people with higher sensory regulation and a higher diversity
threshold than an average person who, like us all sometimes, enjoy some quiet and calm in the shopping and entertainment centers as well. We have full cooperation from our tenants, leading local and international brands, who were inspired by the initiative and will take an active part in adjusting their stores as well."

Many people with sensory and neurological diversities such as autism often have issues in noisy, vibrant environments like shopping centers. This is because music, noise, bright lights and flashing screens often provide too much stimuli, which can cause severe anxiety and distress, affecting them physically and mentally.

This initiative is being done with in partnership with the "Reserved Places" venture and the Autism Treatment and Research Center.


Related Content

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
November 3, 2019
WATCH: Netanyahu addresses the opening of Christian Media summit

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings