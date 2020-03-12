The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

B’Tselem: Israeli objection to ICC on ‘Palestine’ divorced from reality

The ICC Pretrial Chamber is expected to decide sometime after March whether to recognize a “State of Palestine” and approve a full criminal probe of Israel and Hamas for alleged war crimes.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MARCH 12, 2020 05:02
International Criminal Court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda speaks with her deputy, James Stewart, at an ICC hearing in March 2014 (photo credit: REUTERS)
International Criminal Court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda speaks with her deputy, James Stewart, at an ICC hearing in March 2014
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A report published by B’Tselem on Thursday attacked Israel’s claims that the International Criminal Court has no jurisdiction in “Palestine” as relying “on intentional misquotation, disregard for international law and an absurd misrepresentation of reality.”
The ICC Pretrial Chamber is expected to decide sometime after March whether to recognize a “State of Palestine” and approve a full criminal probe of Israel and Hamas for alleged war crimes.
On December 20, ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said she was ready to move forward on allegations against Israel relating to the 2014 Gaza War and the settlement enterprise, as well as potentially the 2018-2019 Gaza border conflict.
Israel immediately filed two extensive briefs claiming that since there is no sovereign Palestine to refer a case to the ICC, ICC intervention would merely politicize a diplomatic dispute which Israel and the Palestinians must resolve through negotiations.
The impact of the ICC delving further into the Israeli-Palestinian conflict would be unprecedented at the diplomatic, legal and public relations levels.
A large number of countries and NGOs have filed legal briefs to support each side of the legal dispute, but B’Tselem is now the first Israeli NGO to support the Palestinian side.  
B’Tselem’s counter-brief does acknowledge that, “The status of a ‘non-member observer state’, such as that of Palestine, does raise questions that the drafters of the Rome Statute likely never imagined and therefore did not address in the Statute itself.”
However, the B’Tselem analysis then attacks Israel’s arguments point by point saying that, “the Prosecutor actually calls for a broad reading of the ICC’s jurisdiction that sees past the rigid, traditional concept of a sovereign state. The argument is that an expansive interpretation would more accurately reflect the object and purpose of the Rome Statute, which include combating immunity for perpetrators of serious crimes.”
Where Israel says that the ICC’s Rome Statute must define a “state” the same way the Vienna Convention does, requiring full sovereignty and control over territory, borders and other functions, B’Tselem suggests that the Rome Statute define a “state” in a broader fashion.
It said that using the Vienna Convention definition “would actually constrict the powers of the ICC, an institution designed to combat the immunity of persons responsible for the gravest of crimes, which ‘shock the conscience of humanity’ and ‘threaten the peace, security and well-being of the world’.” 
Whereas Israel notes several provisions of the Rome Statute which appear to indicate only a fully sovereign state could fulfill the Statute, B’Tselem cited provisions to support the case for “Palestine” which invite ICC intervention under circumstances where a country is unable or unwilling to carry out its responsibility as a state to prosecute war crimes.
Israel cites the principle of complimentarity – the idea that the ICC cannot intervene if a nation probes its own alleged war crimes – as proof that the cardinal principle of the ICC is respecting national sovereignty.
B’Tselem responded that, “the principle of complementarity is intended not to preserve sovereignty but to serve justice, adding that ‘justice may not suffer the fate of the neglected orphan in the province of national sovereignty’.”
The long-time critic of Israeli policy said that Israel’s brief, “overlooked the international community’s positions on Israel’s policy in the Occupied Territories for more than fifty years, and absurdly misrepresented reality.”
This means that while Israel dismisses rulings against it by the UN Human Rights Council or UN General Assembly as political, B’Tselem views them as binding moral and legal positions.
Next, B’Tselem criticizes Israel for describing, “Israel and the Palestinians as negotiating in good faith to bring about full reconciliation. In these circumstances, he argues, the parties do not need ‘a criminal process to pull them further apart’.”
“Yet the attempt to hide behind supposed negotiations is utterly disconnected from Israel’s actions and declared long-term intentions regarding the Occupied Territories,” said the brief.
Further, B’Tselem asserted that, “Israel’s top officials have long since confirmed that the state does not view the occupation as temporary and intends to cement its control over the Palestinians while dispossessing them of land and rights.”
Moreover, Israel has argued that the ICC cannot intervene because taking sides in a two-party conflict, including prosecuting the building of settlements does not match the crimes of genocide as in the Holocaust against the Jews for which the ICC was created.
B’Tselem referred to this argument as “With shameless cynicism, Israel is trying to use these very horrors to justify continued oppression, land grab and killings at its own hands, dismissing global efforts over the last 75 years to…help form a world based on justice, equality and dignity for all.”
B’Tselem Executive Director Hagai El-Ad commented, “Israel’s attempt to clutch at formalistic straws to evade the ICC’s jurisdiction is shameful…Palestine is not a ‘sovereign state’ precisely because it is under Israeli occupation, whose crimes the ICC has the jurisdiction – and responsibility – to investigate.”
Neither the Foreign Ministry nor a spokesperson for Yuval Steinitz responded to the report. 


Tags Israel B'Tselem ICC Palestine Palestinian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The absence of the Left By JPOST EDITORIAL
Blu Greenberg ‘Aguna’ – a midcourse Jewish history correction By BLU GREENBERG
Emily Schrader Breaking the silence for Jewish women By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef In the face of another political deadlock, what happens now? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Lela Gilbert Gazan Christians on Christmas: Escape from watchful eye of radical Muslims By LELA GILBERT

Most Read

1 Israel mulls quarantine for travelers from NY, California and Washington
The backdrop of the stage at last year’s AIPAC conference in Washington, DC
2 25 Israelis diagnosed with coronavirus, Netanyahu rolls out five-part plan
MDA checking station at Ben Gurion Airport
3 White House overrules CDC coronavirus advice for elderly to avoid flights
Coronavirus
4 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 Kushner: US to approve annexation if Palestinians don't negotiate
Jared Kushner in an interview with Reuters
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by