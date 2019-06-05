B'Tselem creates interactive map of 52-year Jewish settlement growth

Conquer and Divide, screenshot from project.
(photo credit: B'TSELEM)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Israeli NGO B'Tselem has spearheaded a new project that will illustrate, over time, the growth, movement and construction of Jewish settlement communities in the West Bank. It will also demonstrate the dwindling of Palestinians communities.
B'Tselem said in a statement that the Israel has expanded into "Palestinian space over the decades, shattering the land into small, isolated units, and keeping Palestinians apart from one another and from Israelis."
The project is titled"Conquer and Divide" and was created in collaboration with Forensic Architecture, an independent research agency.
"This visualization of the occupation shows how a combination of measures – annexation; establishment of settlements; declaration of 'state land,' firing zones, nature reserves and national parks; construction of the Separation Barrier; division of the West Bank into Areas A, B and C with varying forms of control; and severing the Gaza Strip from the West Bank – has broken up Palestinian space into separate units that are easier to control in isolation," B'Tselem said.
Following the Six-Day War in 1967, the Israeli government took control over the areas of Judea an Samaria in the West Bank. For the past 52 years, Jewish settlements have been constructed periodically and sporadically spanning all across the territory.
B'Tselem claimed that through the annexation efforts Palestinian communities are more isolated from one another and therefore are "easier to control" by the Israeli government.
“Since the occupation began, governments have come and gone, and countless declarations have been made," said B’Tselem Executive Director Hagai El-Ad. "Yet one thing has remained unchanged: All the people who live between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea have been ruled by a single government – one elected only by Israeli citizens, who enjoy the benefit of political rights which Palestinian subjects do not."
He said the future of all 14 million people - Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank and pre-1967 Israeli territory - "cannot be founded on Israeli dominance, and separation and oppression of Palestinians.
"We invite you to explore the maps in the project not merely as an academic exercise," El-Ad continued. "It is an invitation to see reality for what it is – and demand an entirely different future."
Link to project
.
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>