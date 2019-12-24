Bank Hapoalim and Amazon to partner in e-commerce

Bank Hapoalim announced a long-term plan Tuesday to cooperate with Amazon, advancing Israel’s participation in the global e-commerce sector.The announcement followed a meeting held in Tel Aviv earlier this week between Bank Hapoalim CEO Dov Kotler and senior Amazon executives, led by Director of Amazon Global, Rotem Hershko. This cooperation between the two companies is expected to focus on the following.• Service offering and lending solutions for qualifying small and medium- sized businesses on Amazon.com.• Rewards and incentives for Bank Hapoalim’s credit card customers for shopping on Amazon.com, linked to Amazon’s major shopping events.According to Kotler, “Bank Hapoalim has identified the significant growth potential and customer value in the global E-commerce sector. In 2019 Bank Hapoalim and Amazon.com worked together to provide exciting benefits to the bank’s retail customers and SMBs in Israel through various promotions and incentives... Based on the successful results, Bank Hapoalim, together with Amazon.com will cooperate on a 2-year plan to offer value-added products, services and benefits to its customers – businesses and consumers alike.”Amazon’s Herskh added, “We are always looking for ways to improve the international customer experience, and today’s announcement is another step in that process. We are pleased to work with Bank Hapoalim to provide exciting new benefits for customers in Israel to shop on Amazon.com.”