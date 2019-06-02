Beachgoers shocked when dead calf washes up on shore

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Sabbath beachgoers were shocked when a dead calf washed up on shore of HaTzuk beach in Tel Aviv on Saturday. The calf was most likely on a live animal shipment transporting livestock intended for slaughter.





"A person goes to the beach on the Sabbath with his family and sees a dead cow. [There was a] terrible stench. Why do they throw cows into the sea, and why do children need to see these things?" said Ohr Keren, who was enjoying the day at the beach when the cow washed up.

"Animals in the live transports are transported in horrifying crowding, weltering in their own waste and urine," the "Animals" activist group (previously known as "Anonymous for Animal Rights") stated on Saturday. "Many are sick and injured, some are thrown into the sea, and there is no way to know if they are thrown into the sea after dying in agony or when they are still breathing their last breaths."





גופת עגל נצפתה לעיני עשרות מתרחצים בחוף הצוק בתל אביב, לאחר שככל הנראה הייתה על אוניית משלוחים. אור קרן, תיעד את המראה המזעזע וסיפר: "בן אדם הולך בשבת לים עם המשפחה שלו, ורואה פרה מתה. למה זורקים אותן לים, ולמה ילדים צריכים לראות את הדברים האלה?"@daniel_elazar (צילום: אור קרן) pic.twitter.com/u54Zne4Lv3 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) June 1, 2019

"It was definitely infected," beachgoer Gabi Shamayah told ynet. "It was a swollen cow, completely rotted and two of its legs were eaten. It was in the water for a few days and apparently fell from a ship in the area."

"Many Israelis see the horrors of the live transports and choose to take meat off their plates, but even those who still eat meant are against the live transports," continued the statement by "Animals."

From January 2018 to October 2018, 577,828 animals were imported in live transports, according to Maariv. This marked a 40% increase in imports compared to the same period in 2017, in which 410,968 animals were imported for slaughter in Israel. Altogether, 499,265 animals were imported throughout 2017.

In November 2018, the Knesset approved the first reading of a bill proposing a gradual cessation of live transports of calves and lambs from Australia and Europe intended for slaughter in Israel, Maariv reported. The bill would have the transports end within three years.

