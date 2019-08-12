Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Ben-Gurion Airport baggage malfunction causes travel disruption

"[Baggage handling] bypass systems are currently in operation and luggage is being loaded onto aircraft," the Israel Airports Authority said in a statement.

By
August 12, 2019 12:58
Ben-Gurion Airport baggage malfunction causes travel disruption

Ben-Gurion Airport baggage malfunction causes travel disruption . (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)

Dozens of flights were delayed at Ben-Gurion Airport on Monday as a baggage handling system malfunction led to significant holdups in sorting and loading suitcases onto departing airplanes.

The malfunction affected Ben-Gurion's Terminal 3, the largest of the airport's two passenger terminals, at the peak of the summer travel season. An expected 2.8 million passengers are expected to pass through the airport during August.

"[Baggage handling] bypass systems are currently in operation and luggage is being loaded onto aircraft," the Israel Airports Authority said in a statement.

Some flights, however, reportedly departed without any luggage on-board and suitcases were seen piling up in the main Terminal 3 check-in hall.

"There is a technological system designed to enable inspection without baggage profiling," Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich told Kan Bet radio station.

"It can happen that such systems also break down. There are technicians working to fix them as quickly as possible, but there is no estimate of when this will occur. They are working on it as quickly as possible."


Most Recent Videos from JPost


Related Content

Tisha Be'Av March 2019
August 12, 2019
Thousands visit Western Wall, march through Jerusalem - watch

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings