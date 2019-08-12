Ben-Gurion Airport baggage malfunction causes travel disruption

Dozens of flights were delayed at Ben-Gurion Airport on Monday as a baggage handling system malfunction led to significant holdups in sorting and loading suitcases onto departing airplanes.



The malfunction affected Ben-Gurion's Terminal 3, the largest of the airport's two passenger terminals, at the peak of the summer travel season. An expected 2.8 million passengers are expected to pass through the airport during August.

"[Baggage handling] bypass systems are currently in operation and luggage is being loaded onto aircraft," the Israel Airports Authority said in a statement.Some flights, however, reportedly departed without any luggage on-board and suitcases were seen piling up in the main Terminal 3 check-in hall."There is a technological system designed to enable inspection without baggage profiling," Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich told Kan Bet radio station."It can happen that such systems also break down. There are technicians working to fix them as quickly as possible, but there is no estimate of when this will occur. They are working on it as quickly as possible."

