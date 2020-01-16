The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates cancer patient's 20th birthday

Sara Netanyahu met Mika Lipsker over a decade ago while volunteering for an organization that supports pediatric cancer patients and their families.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 16, 2020 05:12
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sara Netanyahu celebrate Mika Lipsker's 20th birthday (photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sara Netanyahu celebrate Mika Lipsker's 20th birthday
(photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and First Lady Sara Netanyahu celebrated Mika Lipsker's 20th birthday with her. Lipsker, who has known the Netanyahus for more than 10 years, is currently battling cancer.
"Mika, we are celebrating eleven years together. We see your spirit, your nobility, your family and your wisdom," Prime Minister Netanyahu said. 
The first lady wished Lipsker "happiness, joy and a complete recovery."


 
Lipsker received a collage of photos of her and the first lady. The gift was accompanied by a note that read, "Dear Mika, mazel tov on your birthday. Blessings from the heart, much health and happiness. You are brave and a hero and we appreciate you and love you. Love, the Netanyahu family."
Sara met Lipsker when volunteering with Rachashei Lev, a support center for pediatric cancer patients and their families. The two have stayed in touch and Lipsker has been invited to participate in various events with the prime minister's family, such as the 2018 World Cup in Moscow.
 
 


