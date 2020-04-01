The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Bennett: Netanyahu’s quarantine policy for arrivals is impractical, costly

PM orders that all arrivals from abroad be sent to quarantine after previously overruling Bennett plan in favor of self-isolation.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
APRIL 1, 2020 16:44
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett speaking to the nation on Wednesday about COVID-19 (photo credit: screenshot)
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett speaking to the nation on Wednesday about COVID-19
(photo credit: screenshot)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu changed the policy for arrivals from abroad from self-isolation with no supervision to mandatory quarantine in hotels commandeered by the Defense Ministry for that purpose, starting Wednesday afternoon.   
But Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said the plan was costly and impossible to enact immediately. 
The new policy states that the Defense Ministry will send everyone arriving in Israel to a quarantine hotel, and they may administer coronavirus tests to all of them. 
Bennett said that Netanyahu did not inform him directly about the decision and he found out about it from the media. 
“We can’t put 4,000 people in hotels in one day, that’s clear,” Bennett said in an online press conference. “In the coming days, we will work on a more precise, smarter, more differential and more efficient plan than just putting up 50,000 Israelis in hotels paid for by the residents of Israel.” 
In addition, Bennett estimated that quarantining tens of thousands of people for 16 days each – the two-week quarantine period plus days to get final coronavirus test results back – would cost NIS 300-400 million a month. 
Bennett immediately ordered that everyone arriving from New York will be put in quarantine hotels immediately. There are flights arriving from Newark, NJ to Ben-Gurion Airport on Wednesday and Thursday. 
The Defense Minister warned that fully enacting Netanyahu’s plan would create “a coronavirus incubator,” in which to healthy people would catch coronavirus in the quarantine hotels, because they would be sent there without being checked. 
Instead, Bennett suggested that everyone be tested upon arrival at the airport and be sent to a waystation hotel where they will be fully quarantined in their rooms for one day, until they receive test results. Those who test negative for coronavirus could go home to self-quarantine for the following 13 days.
Bennett said he hopes to present the more detailed plan to Netanyahu on Thursday or Friday.
Meanwhile, flights were set to arrive in Ben-Gurion Airport on Wednesday and Thursday from London, Berlin, Moscow, Amsterdam, Newark, Belgrade, Addis Ababa, Vienna and Kyiv. 
Netanyahu’s change of policy to self-isolation for everyone returning from abroad to hotel quarantine came a day after Channel 12 reported that the policy Bennett announced to put people returning from high-risk countries was not enacted. Hundreds of people arrived in Israel from places with high numbers of people infected by coronavirus and were sent home. 
Bennett and the National Security Council decided last week that most arrivals from abroad could go into self-isolation at home, but people returning from the US, France, Italy and Spain, which are high-risk locales, would undergo a coronavirus test as they disembarked from the plane, and would be sent to a quarantine hotel designated for their category. Anyone whose test came back negative could finish the quarantine period at home. 
At Friday’s cabinet meeting, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri suggested that everyone be allowed to self-quarantine at home, and if someone is not able to do so, the Interior Ministry can find him a place in public housing or hostels. 
Netanyahu decided to follow Deri’s suggestion. 
Five days later, after media reports and subsequent criticism, Netanyahu took a more maximalist approach than Bennett’s, requiring everyone who arrives from abroad to go to a quarantine hotel, and not just those coming from high-risk countries. 
“I can’t get everything I want approved,” Bennett told Channel 12 on Tuesday, when asked why his policy wasn’t enacted immediately.
The Health Ministry’s Spokesman said they recommended more extreme measures weeks ago, but that they have no enforcement capabilities.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Naftali Bennett Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Bnei Brak By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef The approaching unity government: a lesser evil By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy Benny Gantz: The sorcerer’s apprentice By GIL TROY
Seth Frantzman Iran is ramping up threats to US in Iraq – opinion By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Ksenia Svetlova Strengthening international systems, lesson learned from coronavirus By KSENIA SVETLOVA

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: No. of patients rises but we get to everyone
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Italian nurse with coronavirus commits suicide fearing to infect others
Medical staff wearing protective masks, glasses and suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020
3 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
4 Why do some Christians believe coronavirus is an apocalyptic prophecy?
Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, an 1887 painting by Viktor Vasnetsov. From left to right are Death, Famine, War, and Conquest; the Lamb is at the top.
5 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by