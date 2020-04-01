Bennett: Netanyahu’s quarantine policy for arrivals is impractical, costly

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu changed the policy for arrivals from abroad from self-isolation with no supervision to mandatory quarantine in hotels commandeered by the Defense Ministry for that purpose, starting Wednesday afternoon.

But Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said the plan was costly and impossible to enact immediately.

The new policy states that the Defense Ministry will send everyone arriving in Israel to a quarantine hotel, and they may administer coronavirus tests to all of them.

Bennett said that Netanyahu did not inform him directly about the decision and he found out about it from the media.

“We can’t put 4,000 people in hotels in one day, that’s clear,” Bennett said in an online press conference. “In the coming days, we will work on a more precise, smarter, more differential and more efficient plan than just putting up 50,000 Israelis in hotels paid for by the residents of Israel.”

In addition, Bennett estimated that quarantining tens of thousands of people for 16 days each – the two-week quarantine period plus days to get final coronavirus test results back – would cost NIS 300-400 million a month.

Bennett immediately ordered that everyone arriving from New York will be put in quarantine hotels immediately. There are flights arriving from Newark, NJ to Ben-Gurion Airport on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Defense Minister warned that fully enacting Netanyahu’s plan would create “a coronavirus incubator,” in which to healthy people would catch coronavirus in the quarantine hotels, because they would be sent there without being checked.

Instead, Bennett suggested that everyone be tested upon arrival at the airport and be sent to a waystation hotel where they will be fully quarantined in their rooms for one day, until they receive test results. Those who test negative for coronavirus could go home to self-quarantine for the following 13 days.

Bennett said he hopes to present the more detailed plan to Netanyahu on Thursday or Friday.

Meanwhile, flights were set to arrive in Ben-Gurion Airport on Wednesday and Thursday from London, Berlin, Moscow, Amsterdam, Newark, Belgrade, Addis Ababa, Vienna and Kyiv.

Netanyahu’s change of policy to self-isolation for everyone returning from abroad to hotel quarantine came a day after Channel 12 reported that the policy Bennett announced to put people returning from high-risk countries was not enacted. Hundreds of people arrived in Israel from places with high numbers of people infected by coronavirus and were sent home.

Bennett and the National Security Council decided last week that most arrivals from abroad could go into self-isolation at home, but people returning from the US, France, Italy and Spain, which are high-risk locales, would undergo a coronavirus test as they disembarked from the plane, and would be sent to a quarantine hotel designated for their category. Anyone whose test came back negative could finish the quarantine period at home.

At Friday’s cabinet meeting, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri suggested that everyone be allowed to self-quarantine at home, and if someone is not able to do so, the Interior Ministry can find him a place in public housing or hostels.

Netanyahu decided to follow Deri’s suggestion.

Five days later, after media reports and subsequent criticism, Netanyahu took a more maximalist approach than Bennett’s, requiring everyone who arrives from abroad to go to a quarantine hotel, and not just those coming from high-risk countries.

“I can’t get everything I want approved,” Bennett told Channel 12 on Tuesday, when asked why his policy wasn’t enacted immediately.

The Health Ministry’s Spokesman said they recommended more extreme measures weeks ago, but that they have no enforcement capabilities.